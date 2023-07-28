Chip maker AMD has announced an investment of $400 million in India, which will include building a new campus in Bengaluru. This will become the company’s biggest design centre. The campus is expected to open before the end of 2023 and will feature extensive lab space, state-of-the-art collaboration tools, and seating configurations designed to foster teamwork.

AMD Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster made this announcement at the Semicon India 2023, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar on Friday morning.

The new 5-lakh square-foot campus at Bengaluru will increase the AMD office footprint to 10 total locations across New Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

“From a handful of employees in 2001 to more than 6,500 employees today, AMD has grown its India footprint based on the strong foundation established by our local leadership and the highly skilled talent pool,” Mark Papermaster said.

AMD began its operations in India in 2001 by opening a centre in New Delhi.

“By further investing and expanding our presence in Bangalore, we are committed to driving innovation in India to support the India Semiconductor Mission,” he said.