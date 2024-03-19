Unicommerce eSolutions, one of the largest largest e-commerce enabling SaaS platforms, has introduced Artificial Intelligence tool UniGPT as part of a pilot project to make e-commerce smarter and better.

UniGPT is a generative pre-trained transformer model designed to empower e-commerce businesses. A seller can ask UniGPT anything related to e-commerce operations, and it will provide insightful answers based on industry best practices.

Through UniGPT, users can receive personalised recommendations by asking specific questions about their businesses.

At present, UniGPT is in the internal testing phase with a select group of sellers, but has the potential to be a valuable tool for all e-commerce businesses.

UniGPT taps into Unicommerce’s vast knowledge base, including its website, support resources, industry reports and over a decade of curated content.

For instance, a small seller struggling with 100 monthly orders can ask, “Do I need an order management system?” UniGPT will analyse his or her situation and explain the potential benefits of using such a system.

On the other hand, if a seasoned Unicommerce user can inquire, “How can I optimise returns and what’s the industry average?” UniGPT will suggest relevant strategies and provide industry benchmarks for return rates.

Unicommerce constantly innovates and expands its offerings, but cannot comment on specifics, said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO, Unicommerce eSolutions.

The introduction of ‘UniGPT’ is in line with Unicommerce’s strategy to develop additional, complementary products to expand its portfolio of offerings. Its product portfolio includes an order management system, warehouse and inventory management system, omnichannel retail management system, Seller Management Panel, Uniship and UniReco.

From the moment a customer clicks “buy” to the final delivery, Unicommerce ensures a smooth journey by managing critical post-purchase operations.

Established in 2012, Unicommerce has been PAT-positive since FY’21. The company is also expanding its product portfolio in both India and its target international markets in West Asia and South-East Asia.