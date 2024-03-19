South Korean tech giant Samsung expects around 75 per cent of its total handset sales to come from 5G smartphones in India this year compared to around 61 per cent last year.

Announcing the launch of Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G here on Tuesday, Akshay Rao, General Manager, MX Business, Samsung India, said, “During the first three months of this calendar year we have rolled out eight handsets, all of which are 5G sets. We launched as many as 19 sets last year and of that 16 were 5G.”

21 pc market share

Rao said the South Korean major garnered around 21 per cent market share in terms of volume in India’s 5G smartphones market in 2023. “For the overall market, volume was largely flattish last year, although there was some upside in revenue driven by premiumisation. In terms of volume we were no. 1 with about 18 per cent market share. Even in 5G, we were no. 1,” he said.

In the mid-premium segment (₹30,000-50,000), which has been the fastest growing, the company also had the highest market share of around 31 per cent.

“The pillars have been laid last year. We will double down on those and go forward on the premiumisation front and 5G front. We have been in India for 28 years. We are committed for the long run. We want to deliver products and bring in some meaningful innovations for our consumers. Both of A55 and A35 devices have been manufactured with the philosophy of bringing in flagship technologies at affordable price points,” Rao added.

The company said Galaxy A series has been the highest-selling smartphone series in the country for the last two years.

