A significant number of Apple iPhone 14 users have reported on Reddit and other social platforms that there are horizontal lines varying in number and colors appearing on the screen.

Reports also say that a lot of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max have taken their smartphones to Apple Store for diagnostics, and they have been assured that there is no hardware fault. Over the horizontal line issue, Apple said that it is an iOS glitch, and expected to be fixed by a software update.

Some reports also mention that the bug is appearing in iPhones with LG display instead of Samsung. While others suspected the issue to be iOS 16.2 one, few others see the bug appearing in other iOS 16 versions.