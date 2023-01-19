Apple is all set to announce the next-gen series of iPhones, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro in the latter half of 2023. Last year in September, Apple launched the iPhone 14 line-up.

In recent times, rumours and news about the most awaited iPhone 15 series are already in talks. Apple is expected to replace the ‘Pro Max’ branding with ‘Ultra’. As per reports, Apple is speculated to set a much higher price between iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro variants, and Ultra variant being the most expensive in the series.

Rumoured figure

Apple is expected to hike the price of iPhone 15 Ultra by about ₹16,400 ($200) setting at ₹1,06,200. Currently, the price of iPhone 14 Pro Max inn India is set at ₹1,39,900. Reports also say that there is a possibility that Apple may not launch iPhone 15 Ultra in Indian market with the same price range.

Specifications as expected

Apple iPhone 15 line-up is expected to support Dynamic Island feature, launched in 2022. The Dynamic Island feature may also be integrated in the non-pro models of iPhone 15 series.