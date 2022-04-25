Apple may be removing outdated apps

Apple may be cracking down on apps from the App Store that no longer receive an update. An app developer shared the ‘App improvement Notice’ on Twitter. The company warned removal of apps which have not received any updates for a significant time.

Apple announced, “We are implementing an ongoing process of evaluating apps, removing apps that no longer function as intended, don’t follow current review guidelines, or are outdated.”

Protopop Games developer Robert Kabwe wrote on Twitter, “I feel sick. Apple just sent me an email saying they are removing my free game Motivoto because it’s more than two years old.”

I feel sick. Apple just sent me an email saying they're removing my free game Motivoto because its more than 2 years old.



It's part of their App improvement system.



This is not cool. Console games from 2000 are still available for sale.



This is an unfair barrier to indie devs. pic.twitter.com/7XNcLfiEcR — Protopop Games (@protopop) April 23, 2022

.@apple is removing a few of my old games b/c they have "not been updated in a significant amount of time"



Games can exist as completed objects! These free projects aren't suitable for updates or a live service model, they're finished artworks from years ago. pic.twitter.com/iflH70j7q4 — emilia ✨ (@lazerwalker) April 23, 2022

The developers are given thirty days to update them. Apple advised developers to submit an update for review in thirty days to keep apps available for new users todownload from its App Store. Apple further said, “If no update is submitted in 30 days, the app will be removed from sale.” However, previously downloaded apps will remain on users’ devices.

Several developers tweeted their experience on social media. Reportedly, Apple has removed the FlickType Apple Watch keyboard developed by Kosta Eleftheriou, which has not been updated in two years. Developer Emilia Lazer-Walker also tweeted the removal of her older games.

.@apple is removing a few of my old games b/c they have "not been updated in a significant amount of time"



Games can exist as completed objects! These free projects aren't suitable for updates or a live service model, they're finished artworks from years ago. pic.twitter.com/iflH70j7q4 — emilia ✨ (@lazerwalker) April 23, 2022