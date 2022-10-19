Apple and Mercedes-Benz announced its partnership to bring Apple’s Spatial Audio experience with Dolby Atmos support to Mercedes-Benz vehicle, for the first time.

Apple’s Spatial Audio product with Apple Music is integrated through the MBUX infotainment system in Mercedes-Maybach models, the EQS and EQS SUV, as well as the EQE and the S-Class. Apple’s Spatial Audio provides with studio-quality sound and gives drivers an immersive audio experience with unparalleled, multidimensional sound and clarity.

Driving in Spatial Audio | Photo Credit: -

Mercedes-Benz customers would gain immediate access to Spatial Audio if they are already subscribed to Apple Music. Apple Music also offers curated Spatial Audio playlists like Driving in Spatial Audio and Hip-Hop in Spatial Audio, where listeners can find and discover songs from their favorite artists. Additionally, subscribers can access Apple Music’s entire catalog of 100 million songs, thousands of editorially curated playlists, and daily selections including all of the artists and hosts broadcasting across its Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country global live-stream radio stations.