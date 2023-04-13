Automation and digitisation hold immense potential to transform the way companies operate, particularly for MSMEs. As there is a host of growth opportunities through Atmanirbhar, PLI, and other programmes, digitally-enabled enterprises could move into a higher growth trajectory.

To create a platform to learn about new products and services in the automation industry, IED Communications will be hosting a three-day Automation ExpoSouth during April 26-28, 2023 at the Chennai Trade Centre.

This is the first time Automation Expo will be held outside Mumbai, according to a statement.

After Mumbai, Chennai is the potential location for process automation as Tamil Nadu has a strong industrial base. Additionally, Chennai has the highest number of National and International EPC contractors and Engineering Consultants in India, it said.

Major player

Process automation improves safety, quality, and productivity in industries. With the advancement of digitisation and cloud computing, industrial IoT is emerging as a major player in real-time data capture, analysis, and control. The future of manufacturing industries is also expected to be influenced by the increased use of industry 4.0 revolutions, which will standardise operations.

The global process automation and instrumentation market is likely to grow from about $60 billion in 2021 to about $102 billion in 2032.

The Automation ExpoSouth will have 153 stalls with more than 200 exhibiting companies. Over 10,000 products, systems, and technologies will be displayed.

