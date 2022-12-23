Axiscades Technologies Ltd on Friday announced the completion of of acquisition of Mistral Solutions Private Ltd (MSPL) for ₹296 crore.

In a statement, Axiscades said it completed the acquisition of MSPL in a phased manner. MSPL is a leader in semiconductor, embedded electronics, defence and product engineering capabilities, the company said.

David Bradley, Chairman of Axiscades said that the acquisition will enable the company to build upon a complementary portfolio of offerings and allow to scale-up operations, while delivering innovative solutions to customers.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, and energy among others.

The company recently received a repeat work order to provide engineering services for product design for all aircraft programmes of global aerospace leader Airbus.