Hyderabad, September 5

To promote space research, BITS Pilani will set up the country’s largest wind tunnel facility in Telangana. The project, which will be completed within a year, is expected to boost aerodynamic testing and research.

Wind tunnels are large-scale fans used to simulate and study the movement of objects through air. Capable of creating wind speeds of up to 220 kmph, the tunnel will help scientists test aerodynamic effects on a range of subjects including drones/quadcopters, automobiles, parachutes, and electric vehicle battery management systems.

The wind tunnel will have two distinct test sections — a 5 m x 5 m area for full-scale assessment of quadcopters and automobile cooling systems, and a compact 2 m x 2 m section for simulating wind speeds of up to 220 kmph. Wind conditions in the tunnel will be regulated through an active control system developed by BITS Pilani students and faculty.

“It will not only foster research in the field of drones and autonomous flying vehicles but also serve as a platform for students and companies to experiment and generate new ideas,” G Sundar, Director of BITS Hyderabad Campus, and Off-Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement at BITS Pilani, said.

“Drones and UAVs hold immense potential across various sectors, including commercial, defence, and recreation. The wind tunnel will play a pivotal role in establishing BITS Pilani as a hub for deep-tech entrepreneurship,” he said.

The facility is supported by Goutham Kurra, an entrepreneur and alumnus of BITS Pilani.

Kurra had founded Glint, a global leader in employee engagement that was later acquired by LinkedIn in 2018.