Zen Technologies Limited’s shares were up by 1.94 per cent after the company reported bagging an order worth Rs. 123.3 crore from the Indian Ministry of Defence. This order boosts their total order book to Rs. 1,275 crore, with new orders totalling Rs. 733 crore in the current quarter.

Zen Technologies specialises in advanced military training simulators, live range equipment, and counter-drone systems. The company’s Hyderabad-based Research and Development (R&D) facility has received recognition from the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Indian Government.

The shares were up by 1.94 per cent to Rs. 834 at 9.29 a.m. on the BSE.