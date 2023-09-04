From weddings to festivals and from agriculture to surveillance, the usage of drones has become a common feature. Drones that come from across the border pose a bigger challenge.

As useful as they are in getting otherwise impossible camera angles, drones have become a security challenge as thousands of drones — small and big — swarm the skies.

With a view to providing a comprehensive security cover, Hyderabad-based Grene Robotics has demonstrated an autonomous anti-drone system that can spot, track, and neutralise rogue drones.

The system has the ability to detect, identify, classify, track, and swiftly neutralize threats in real time, making it a formidable force in the field.

Christened Indrajaal, the system provides 360-degree protection, covering an area of up to 4,000 sq km, Kiran Raju, Founder & CEO, Grene Robotics Grene Robotics, said.

The Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) can identify, track and neutralise micro, mini, small, large, and extra-large drone classifications.

The country’s defence forces have detected several attempts to drop weapons, money, and narcotics into the country.

Indrajaal was built on a LEGO block-like combination mechanism of 12 artificial intelligence-based technology layers.

A Grene Robotics executive said there has been a steady increase in drone-based weapon deliveries, with 76 cases reported in 2020, 109 in 2021, 266 in 2022, and approximately 200 cases in 2023 alone.

“This concerning upsurge emphasises the urgent need for heightened vigilance and the implementation of effective countermeasures to safeguard national security,” it said.

The system comprises greneOS (Resource Planning engine), HiveMind (AI Computer that can plan and execute missions), and DefOS (Unified Command and Control Engine);

DefOS (Unified Command and Control Engine), Hithreat AI Computer that can plan and execute missions, Zombee Drone (autonomous drones that can kill threats), and and SkyCop Drone that can watch threats.

“The integration of 12 proprietary technologies in a comprehensive network sets Indrajaal apart as the world’s most advanced full-spectrum drone security system,” Wg Cdr MVN Sai (Retd), Director Grene Robotics & Co-Founder, Indrajaal, said.

