T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, and fintech firm Broadridge have joined hands to promote collaborations among corporates, start-ups, academia, and the Web3 community.

The two organisations would help ecosystem players accelerate the adoption of Web3 technologies, and help start-ups leverage the expertise, experience, and resources of established corporates.

Web3 technology refers to a new avatar of the World Wide Web which factors in concepts such as decentralisation, blockchain technologies, and token-based economics.

Also read: Indian Web3 startups’ growth stalls in bear market amid regulation uncertainty

“Through this partnership, start-ups will get mentorship, access to new markets, and funding opportunities, while corporates will benefit from the agility, innovation, and fresh perspectives that startups bring along,” Mahankali Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

The initiative is aimed at nurturing talent and disruptive ideas that would transform sectors like finance, supply chain, and healthcare.

“We recognise the importance of Web3 and its potential to transform industries and create new opportunities for businesses,” German Soto Sanchez, Chief Strategy Officer of Broadridge, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are particularly interested in working with startups that are developing innovative solutions in the areas of decentralised finance, non-fungible tokens, and other digital assets. We believe that these are some of the most promising areas of Web3,” Sheenam Ohrie, Managing Director of Broadridge India, said.