Sonata Software plans to set up a delivery centre in Kraków, Poland as part of strategic expansion plan, the company said in a press release. The nearshore centre will support the growing demands for business transformation, modernisation and cost optimisation initiatives, from global clients in Europe.

Sonata Software plans to make significant investment in the delivery centre in Poland with an aim to advance its regional capabilities, to offer enhanced value to its clients by enabling close-to-client service delivery, and to penetrate the European market effectively, company said in release.

Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sonata Software, said, “We are delighted to announce our delivery center in Poland, a significant step towards attracting the best modernization engineering talent from the region, as well as towards our client-centric approach and commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence. Sonata will continue to invest in the European region as we witness growth in transformation programs for our solutions and services. The Europe region will continue to be a significant growth driver in enabling us to achieve the $1.5 billion goal by FY26.”

Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software, said, “This delivery center of ours will amplify Sonata’s cutting-edge capabilities in Generative AI and Cybersecurity. We plan to invest in a Sonata Software sponsored, university-led Generative AI and Cybersecurity program as well. With plans to expand our team by over 100 professionals this year, we are poised to strengthen our presence further in the region.”