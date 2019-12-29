BSNL to pay November salary before year-end

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is readying to pay November salary in another two days, which will be raised from internal accruals and bank loans.
“The intention is to pay salaries before December 31, which would be mostly funded from cash inflows. The company is also in talks with a couple of banks for loans to meet operating and other expenses,” a source close to the development told BusinessLine.
The public sector unit is also expecting some payment from Department of Telecommunications (DoT), he added.
This is nearly a month’s delay as per BSNL policy, salaries are credited on the last working day of every month.
Also Read: BSNL’s VRS success may create an operational issue
BSNL’s salary expenses are about ₹750-850 crore a month, which is expected to fall from February following the completion of the VRS process.
This is the sixth time BSNL has missed its salary date. The PSU had credited October salary on December 5, while that of November was expected to be delayed further.
The company had credited September salary on October 23, a delay of 23 days.
BSNL had paid August salary after an 18-day lag, while July wages were credited on August 5, and February salary was paid later in March.
Read: At final call, around 92,700 BSNL, MTNL staffers opt for VRS
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get rather a raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
This should provide a cushion against corrective declines
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced useful, new features for ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...