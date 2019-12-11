‘Chandrayaan 2’ and ‘Article 370’ among top Google searches in 2019

Search engine giant Google on Wednesday said ‘ICC Cricket World Cup’ remains top trending query in 2019, followed by ISRO’s space mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ and ‘Article 370’ among the top trends, and Kabir Singh and Avengers: Endgame feature as the top trending movies of the year.

Some of the most interesting search terms this year included ‘How to vote’, ‘How to get Fastag’, ‘How to select channels as per TRAI’, ‘What is Article 370?’, ‘What is howdy Modi?’, ‘What is DLS method in cricket?’, ‘What is Article 15?’ among others.

Additionally, on local searches around ‘Near me…’, the top queries revolved around “Dance classes near me” followed by “Salons near me”. Interestingly, a related entry in this particular list in 2019 was “Air quality Index near me”, Google said in its yearly report - ‘Year in Search’.

The top 10 overall list of trending search terms this year reflected the country’s excitement around events like the Cricket World Cup, the Lok Sabha elections followed by the buzzing interest that surrounded the launch of Chandrayaan 2. Movies like Kabir Singh, Gully Boy, Mission Mangal, Joker, and a double-entry of Marvel’s blockbusters -- Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel also featured in the overall list.

Among the most searched personalities this year, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman topped the list, followed by Lata Mangeshkar, and Yuvraj Singh.

“This year also witnessed a unique entry of the internet singing sensation ‘Ranu Mondal’. Sporting searches were dominated by the Cricket World Cup followed by the Pro Kabaddi League. Other international sporting spectacles like the Wimbledon, Copa América, and the tennis tournaments (including the Australian, French and US Open) were also highly searched,” Google said in a statement.

Putting a spotlight on the major news events, searches were understandably dominated by the Lok Sabha Elections, Chandrayaan 2, and Article 370, it said.

Other important news events, including the Maharashtra and Haryana State Assembly elections, were highly searched. Additionally, the list saw a mix of both local and global news moments such as the Pulwama attack, Cyclone Fani, the Ayodhya verdict, and the Amazon forest fire, it added.