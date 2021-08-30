Chip shortages have had an impact on the whole industry, says Qualcomm's Rajen Vagadia

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Outside its headquarters at San Diego, India is the second-largest base for chip-maker Qualcomm’s engineering development set-up.
Development centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Noida work alongside global ones to customise and test hardware, software and applications. The company’s Indian development centres specialise in areas of wireless modem and multimedia software, DSP (digital signal processing), embedded applications, and digital media networking solutions.
Meanwhile, Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc, has investments in technology companies working on 5G, AI, automotive, enterprise and cloud, and IoT.
Rajen Vagadia, VP and President - Qualcomm India and SAARC, tells BusinessLine in an interview that the company is supporting innovation in India’s tech ecosystem. He talks about investments in start-ups and also the chip-set shortages that have hit the industry. Excerpts:
Qualcomm has been investing in start-ups in India. What has been the progress on this front?
The most recent investments were with Reliance Jio in July 2020; MindTickle (sales readiness software and sale enablement solutions) in December 2020, ideaForge Technology (customisable drones for defence, homeland security and enterprise) in February 2021; boat (wireless audio and wearable devices) in April 2021 and Locus (smart supply chain solutions) in June 2021.
Other investee companies include Shadowfax (logistics and delivery solutions); Bounce (smart mobility solution - transportation) and Stellapps (IoT for dairy farming).
Qualcomm Ventures has invested significantly in India over the last five to six years in technology companies and some of these start-ups came up with intelligent hardware-based services to hospitals and medical providers during the ongoing pandemic. The solutions came in segments like vitals monitoring (Dozee), safe vaccine transportation (Blackfrog), low cost/portable ventilation (Biodesign), contactless disease detection (Adiuvo), among others.
We have allocated more than ₹4 crore this year for supporting entrepreneurs and young change-makers which include ₹40 lakh towards patent-filing incentives and ₹60 lakh for funding commercialisation of innovations.
Are there plans to acquire any of these start-ups?
Our focus is to support and enable the India hardware technology start-up ecosystem through programmes like the ‘Qualcomm Design in India’ Program (launched 2016) and our relatively newer ‘Qualcomm Women Entrepreneurs India Network Mentorship’ program (launched 2020).
How are you dealing with the issue of chip shortages plaguing mobile phones and laptop makers?
Chip shortages have been impacting the whole industry and the issue runs across all categories of chipsets. We have experienced the impact across different market segments.
A collaborative effort from industry players and policymakers is needed to ensure that the issue does not escalate into a long-term crisis.
Any solutions from your end?
We are working closely with our OEM partners to ensure that resources at our disposal are used for the best possible outcomes; and also ensure that the industry can continue its upward trajectory.
Is Qualcomm looking to set up any semiconductor unit here or bring in fabs (fabrication plants) to India?
Qualcomm is a fabless company. We invest in technology research, design, and development of wireless communication technologies for the entire ecosystem. With that context, we are supportive of initiatives like Digital India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
The Indian market offers great opportunities for technological innovation, and we are focused on enabling ODMs and OEMs to undertake development of products and solutions (that will work) for India and the rest of the world.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...