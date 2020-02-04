Cognizant acquires Code Zero, a consultancy for Cloud-based CPQ & billing solutions

Cognizant on Tuesday, announced it has acquired Code Zero Consulting, a privately-held provider of consulting and implementation services for cloud-based Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) and billing solutions.

The acquisition further strengthens Cognizant’s cloud solutions portfolio and Salesforce CPQ and billing capabilities. Financial details were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016, Atlanta, Georgia-based Code Zero specialises in helping companies digitally transform by providing strategy, implementation and migration capabilities to evolve legacy systems to cloud-based CPQ and billing systems. Together with contract life cycle management, these systems make up Quote-to-Cash (QTC) solutions and enable clients to rapidly configure, price and quote complex deals, automate the customer life cycle and accelerate revenue.

Code Zero is a Salesforce Platinum Partner and includes leading global enterprises among its clients across industries, particularly manufacturing and financial services.

Code Zero’s expertise, geographic presence and client portfolio build on capabilities Cognizant expanded with its October 2018 acquisition of ATG, a pre-eminent consultancy focused on QTC business processes and technologies. ATG’s experts at delivery centres in Kansas, Missouri, Montana and Ohio comprise one of the industry’s largest teams of specialists in QTC for multiple technology platforms. Code Zero’s team of professionals, based primarily in Atlanta, Ga., and Charlotte, N.C., will complement and extend ATG’s footprint.

“The acquisition of Code Zero enriches our cloud offerings, brings deep domain expertise to our clients and further strengthens our strategic relationship with Salesforce.com,” said Brian Humphries, CEO of Cognizant. “I’m delighted to welcome Code Zero’s professional team to Cognizant.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining Cognizant, a global Fortune 200 firm, and ATG, a world-leading QTC consultancy,” aid Gene Nix, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Code Zero. “Cognizant and ATG share our passion for collaborating with clients and helping them succeed in their digital transformation endeavours. Combining our respective expertise in advising on, implementing and managing CPQ and billing business processes and technologies contributes to a true global powerhouse of Salesforce platform expertise.”