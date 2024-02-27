Lenovo unveiled its latest portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) devices, software, and infrastructure solutions, as well as showcased two proof-of-concepts devices that challenge the traditional PC and smartphone form factors.

Transparent display laptop

Introducing Lenovo’s latest groundbreaking proof-of-concept, the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept sports a 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display. With a borderless screen, transparent keyboard area, and a seemingly floating footpad design, it promises to take user experience to the next level.

Through the power of Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC), the transparent screen opens new avenues of work collaboration and efficiency by enabling the interaction with physical objects and overlaying digital information to create unique user generated content.

The transparency allows it to effortlessly integrate naturally within its environment. Users can seamlessly switch between the keyboard and drawing board with a supported pen, unlocking new levels of creative efficiency.

AI in combination with transparent displays will open up new ways of engaging with data and applications, offering opportunities to develop new features and form factors.

This proof-of-concept provides a futuristic perspective on AI PCs, blending digital and physical environments that can enhance user experiences in ways never imagined.

Continuing the momentum of Tech World 2023, Lenovo and Motorola also showed a smartphone adaptative display concept that can be bent and shaped into different forms depending on users’ needs and was built upon the display and mechanical innovations from Lenovo foldable devices and rollable concepts.

Lenovo and Motorola are highlighting new generative AI concepts that will enhance device customisation to provide users a truly one-of-kind experience.

New ThinkPad lineup

The latest generation of business laptops from Lenovo include the ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4.

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro on select models and Windows 11, these laptops offer an optimal ecosystem of AI hardware and software solutions to deliver enhanced levels of security, power efficiency, and immersive experiences.

With an ever-increasing selection of software applications that benefit from the dedicated AI acceleration support, users can enjoy new and enhanced proficiencies across broad areas of usability and productivity.

New AI features on these laptops help streamline workstreams and boost productivity—be it collaborating with colleagues, meeting customers, or analysing data and creating content

Smart Connect

Together, Lenovo and Motorola launched Smart Connect, a software solution that unifies digital ecosystems to create a seamless multi-device experience.

With Smart Connect, users can switch tasks between a PC, phone, and tablet while maintaining an uninterrupted flow, enjoy hassle-free and secure file-sharing, access mobile apps on a PC, and even manage phone notifications with ease.

Users can watch a movie on a tablet and swipe it to a PC to resume, listen to a podcast on a smartphone and finish it on a laptop at home, work on a document on a laptop and edit it on their smartphone, and even start a presentation on a desktop PC and make it more portable by swiping it to a tablet.

Users can also easily amplify everything displayed on their phones onto a bigger screen, for example easily move games, movies, shows, and apps from their phone to a TV for more space to work and play.

