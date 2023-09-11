The public sector undertaking ITI Limited has introduced its proprietary laptops and micro PCs on the market under the brand name SMAASH.

The two flagship products — the laptop and micro-PC — have been designed in association with Intel Corporation, with which an MOU has been signed for design and manufacturing, the company said in a release. The micro PC, a green solution product, does the computation like any other PC with less carbon footprint and considerably reduces e-waste. It consumes less power as compared to conventional PCs, is of small size, has no moving parts like a fan, and has a long life. In essence, SMAASH products save electricity, cost, and workspace.

The PC comes in variants like i3, i5, i7, and so on, and more than 12,000 PCs have been deployed and are successfully performing at various customer sites. One of the solutions that ITI Limited offers is PCs with solar solutions.

“It is indeed a challenging task to win tenders competing with MNCs who have global reach and deep pockets. We have to continuously innovate not only with technology but also with our business model, and SMAASH delivers every time,” said Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited.

The company recently won two tenders from KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology) for education and has supplied around 9,000 laptops to the government schools in Kerala.

The products have acquired all the statutory certifications such as BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), ROHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances), BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency), CE (European Conformity), FCC (Federal Communication Commission), and so on.

