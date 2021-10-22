Cricket NFT marketplace launches games window

CricketCrazy, a non-fungible tokens marketplace for cricketing collectibles, has launched Games–Challenges, which allows the members to play virtual games.

“This has been curated especially in anticipation of the Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup,” Pruthvi Rao, Co-founder of the Cricket Foundation, which is promoting CricketCrazy.

The marketplace has registered over 75,000 signups with over 2,000 NFTs sold, which were part of the initial limited release. “Challenges provide a fantastic opportunity for cricket fans to engage and win rewards with the NFTs that they buy,” he said.

“We are going to launch the next set of 100 unique NFTs, which will be used for the upcoming Challenges. These NFT drops will start on October 23, coinciding with the T20 Cricket Super 12 matches,” he said.