Cygnet Infotech gets OpenPeppol membership

Cygnet Infotech has received registration as India's first OpenPeppol member, unlocking new opportunities in the global e-procurement solutions services.

OpenPeppol is an organization that provides services for e-procurement solutions to standardise formats and exchange the necessary documents between businesses in the most secure manner.

It has a membership base in 40 countries across Europe, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, USA and India.

OpenPeppol membership comes as a milestone for Cygnet Infotech towards becoming an Access Point or certified Peppol service provider for multinational corporations.

Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and Managing Director of Cygnet Infotech, said, "With OpenPeppol membership, Cygnet Infotech aims to ease & automate data imports, simplify compliance, and make it easier to exchange documents."

"This will enable seamless compliance, reporting & auditing. Countries across globe are moving towards e-Invoicing compliance," he added. "Multi-National Corporations and exporters will now have the opportunity to leverage us as a Peppol Access Point and trade with ease," he said.

Once the company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) is integrated through an Access Point, it can exchange invoice documents with other companies which are on similar network. This has significant cost savings for the companies.

Exporters will be enabled to exchange Peppol compliant Invoice documents from their ERPs, the source of e-Invoice data.

This will ease transactions with buyers connected to the Peppol Network in many countries as Peppol continues to expand globally.