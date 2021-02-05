Cyient invests in aerospace digitisation platform

Cyient, an engineering and digital technology solutions company, has said that it is investing in an AS9145 Supplier Production Part Approval (PPAP) platform as part of its aerospace digitisation offerings.

AS9145 establishes requirements for performing and documenting Advance Product Quality Planning (APQP) and PPAP.

“PQP begins with conceptual product needs and extends through product definition, production planning, product and process validation, product use, and post-delivery service,” a Cyient release has said.

The International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) has published various spreadsheets to support the effort.

“With the AS9145 supplier PPAP platform, companies will be able to replace manual processes and siloed spreadsheet data with a more robust and secure cloud platform that adheres to the latest industry best practices and compliance requirements,” Pierre Carpentier, who represents Cyient’s Digital Technologies and Partnership programme, said.

“Replacing standalone spreadsheets with a robust relational database will provide the ability to generate analytics not possible today,” a company statement said on Friday.