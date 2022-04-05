CynLr raises $4.5 million in pre-series A funding

Mumbai, April 5 CynLr, a deep-tech visual robotic platform has raised $4.5 million in pre-Series A funding led by Speciale Invest and growX Ventures. Other institutional investors that participated in the round include Anicut Capital, Infoedge, Java Capital, Venture Catalysts and Arali Ventures.

CynLr will use the funds to establish its presence in the US, scale their team to over 50 members and build capacity to address the customers and deliver 100 Robots annually.

Industry leaders including Srivats Ram (MD, Wheels India, TVS Group), Shriram Vijayaraghavan (President, Wheels India, TVS Group), Arvind Vasu (former Asia Head, ABB Technology Ventures), Nalin Advani (former CEO, Asia Pacific, GreyOrange Robotics) and Jayaram Pillai (former MD - India, Russia, Arabia, NI) also participated in the round.

Visual robots

Founded by Nikhil Ramaswamy and Gokul NA in 2019, CynLr simplifies and eliminate the need for tailored-machines to handle objects - from manufacturing to warehousing and logistics to even Industrial kitchens.

“CynLr’s visual robots can instantaneously pick any object of any size, shape, weight, or material regardless of orientation and place with limited to no pre-training. This is the stepping stone in creating Universal Factories - a factory so standardized that any product - from cars to phones to probably even your food, can be manufactured under the same roof, and is just a-click-of-a-button away.” said Nikhil Ramaswamy, Co-founder & CEO, CynLr.