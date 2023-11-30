Techmaghi, the pioneering ed-tech firm recognized by Startup India and incubated under Kerala Startup Mission, has secured a prestigious place in the India Book of Records for hosting the largest live online technical workshop. This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of Techmaghi’s recent success in securing funding from the LJ Knowledge Foundation under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme.

The ground-breaking online technical workshop, held from November 25-26 garnered an overwhelming response with a staggering registration of approximately 45,000 students. What sets this record apart is the active participation of 28,000 students, solidifying Techmaghi’s commitment to providing quality education in the digital era.

Vivek Nair, an adjudicator from the India Book of Records, presented the award to Deepak Rajan, Founder & CEO of Techmaghi during the felicitation ceremony held at Kerala Startup Mission which was inaugurated by Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission.

Established in 2021 with a modest team of three, Techmaghi has swiftly evolved into a leading education provider, boasting a robust team of 30 members. The company has successfully trained over 1 lakh students within a span of just two years, offering specialized programmes in new-age technologies such as Electric Vehicles, AI, Programming, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems & Machine Learning and so on.

Also read: Kerala huddles to build a strong startup ecosystem

Deepak highlighted the company’s current focus on developing virtual labs, offering students hands-on practice opportunities from any location. This strategic move aligns with Techmaghi’s vision to stay at the forefront of technology-enhanced education. The company’s primary emphasis lies in core engineering fields, equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge essential for success in a competitive job market.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit