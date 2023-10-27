India is emerging as a telecomtechnology developer, exporter and leader, and the world today is looking at the country with hope as 80 per cent of the equipment used in 5G are made in India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications and IT, said here on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 here, he said, “Practically, 80 per cent of the equipment used in 5G rollout is made in India. India-designed and manufactured telecom equipment are also exported to 72 countries now. The quality of the products is best in the world...now we are competing on quality, and we are competing in equal terms with the best manufacturers in the world.”

Talking about the overall telecom industry, he said the sector has achieved several milestones on connectivity, affordability and standards, and has moved out of the shadow of litigation and 2G scam of the past.

6G vision

Citing the speedy roll-out of 5G services in India and the nation’s clear 6G vision, he said the sector is going on a right direction now.

On satellite communications, he said the technology will play a crucial role in extending connectivity to remote and border areas and bridge the digital divide, ensuring that even the most isolated regions of the country have access to high-speed Internet and digital services.

On asked about the delay in government’s approvals on licences for satellite deployments, Vaishnaw said, “The government is working on it and will take a right decision at a right time.

On semiconductor also, he said the country is designing the most important and nano chips for global companies.