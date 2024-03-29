AI security and risk management startup SydeLabs announced their seed funding round of $2.5 million to build solutions aimed at securing GenAI systems for enterprises.

The funding round was led by RTP Global and also saw participation from Picus Capital and marquee angel investors.

The adoption of Generative AI has opened a new cybersecurity attack surface for those leveraging the technology. SydeLabs’ AI security and Risk Management solutions address this emerging concern. The company offers solutions to identify security and safety vulnerabilities in enterprise AI systems and prevent them in real-time, helping mitigate cybersecurity attacks and abuse, said the company.

Ruchir Patwa, co-founder & CEO at SydeLabs, concluded: “We are building a comprehensive platform for risk management of Generative AI systems, across the entire development lifecycle. This can give a huge productivity boost to enterprises and prevent costs associated with inaction around security and compliance threats. We want to give confidence to enterprises to deploy GenAI applications without having to worry about security and safety blindspots”.

Founded by Ruchir Patwa and Ankita Kumari, SydeLabs’ mission is to make AI applications safe, secure and resistant to abuse. As the company looks to be a holistic AI Security and Risk Management Platform, its solution suite helps detect and prevent vulnerabilities in AI systems, thus avoiding attacks, abuse and non-compliance.

By focusing on the intent of attackers, rather than using traditional pattern matching approaches that are traditionally used for cybersecurity, the company is going further in its cybersecurity offering, said the company.