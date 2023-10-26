Within a year of launch, Bharti Airtel has acquired over 1.7 million customers for Airtel 5G Plus in Kerala. The company also said the 5G service was available in all the districts in the state within just 12 months of launch.

The Water metro stations in Kochi, and the famous Bolgatty Island are also on the digital superhighway.

Amit Gupta, COO Kerala, Bharti Airtelsaid, “We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the State, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. ”

Over the past year, Airtel has demonstrated the transformative power of 5G through a range of compelling use cases. These include establishing India’s first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru, and partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to convert its Chakan manufacturing unit into India’s first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing facility.