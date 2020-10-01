Info-tech

ETgarage in pact with Australian blockchain firm VeriDoc

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 01, 2020 Published on October 01, 2020

VeriDoc’s verification protocol combines anti-fraud tech with distributed ledger tech

ETgarage, which offers tech solutions in e-governance, agriculture, healthcare, energy, banking and financial sectors, has signed an agreement with the Australian blockchain solutions company VeriDoc Global.

Emerging Tech Garage (Etgarage) was established by Prabir Mishra and Puru Modani in 2019.

"This alliance will help transform our business practices. As India gears up for the new normal, this partnership will accelerate digital adoption and transformation," Prabir Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of ETGarage, said in a release on Wednesday.

VeriDoc Global has developed a verification protocol that combines anti-fraud technology with distributed ledger technology. “It's a multi-chain solution that can be integrated with any other blockchain system and can verify data across multiple blockchains simultaneously,” said Mishra.

