ETgarage in pact with Australian blockchain firm VeriDoc

ETgarage, which offers tech solutions in e-governance, agriculture, healthcare, energy, banking and financial sectors, has signed an agreement with the Australian blockchain solutions company VeriDoc Global.

Emerging Tech Garage (Etgarage) was established by Prabir Mishra and Puru Modani in 2019.

"This alliance will help transform our business practices. As India gears up for the new normal, this partnership will accelerate digital adoption and transformation," Prabir Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of ETGarage, said in a release on Wednesday.

VeriDoc Global has developed a verification protocol that combines anti-fraud technology with distributed ledger technology. “It's a multi-chain solution that can be integrated with any other blockchain system and can verify data across multiple blockchains simultaneously,” said Mishra.