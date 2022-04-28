FiEx to launch india’s NFT marketplace with AR integration, digital asset exchange

Crypto player FiEx has announced the launch of a new NFT marketplace with AR integration and a new age digital asset exchange. The Singapore based company which operates in the Digital Asset and Web3 domain plans to allow users to discover, mint, purchase, showcase their NFTs and bring the NFTs to the real world using AR technology. The platform is expected to go live mid June this year. “In the context of India where digital assets have just started catching the attention of the masses, FiEx aims to offer a safe and secure platform for carrying out digital asset transactions,” it said in an official release. Tushar Gandotra, Co-founder, FiEx, said, “We are excited to announce that FiEx is here to co-build an open source culture driven web3.0 ecosystem and offerings for the Indian audiences and businesses. The age of meta transformation has begun: What Digital Transformation was to Web 2.0, Meta Transformation is for Web 3.0.” Rajesh Kumar, Co-founder, FiEx, added,“At FiEx, we are launching the world’s first AR based NFT marketplace and a new age digital asset exchange. Alongside, FiEx Studioz and FiEx Labs are here to help creators and businesses to understand how to leverage this new economic disruptor technology into their lives and traditional businesses. he concluded. FiEx plans in place to roll out an AR-based NFT marketplace. “Recently, the Indian government announced that the transfer of any virtual assets will be taxed at 30 per cent. To capture details of all such crypto transactions, a 1 per cent tax deduction at source on payments made related to purchase of virtual assets,” it further added.

SHARE













