Tata Consultancy Services has said that allegations that it engages in unlawful discrimination are meritless and misleading.

“TCS has a strong track record of being an equal opportunity employer in the US, imbibing the highest levels of integrity and values in our operations.” TCS said in a statement after over 20 employees in the US filed a complaint against the firm with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging that the Indian tech firm has discriminated against them based on race and age and gave their jobs to people with H1-B visas. The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The report stated that the employees have said that TCS illegally discriminated against them based on race and age.

TCS has faced a similar case in 2015, in which a US court gave a clean chit to the company in 2018.