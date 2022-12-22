Flipkart has launched ‘Home Product Services’ to meet customers’ product repair, maintenance, and installation service requirements.

The after-sales services will be delivered by Flipkart’s service arm, Jeeves, which provides end-to-end post-purchase service solutions to consumers and businesses. These services will be available for all home products, irrespective of whether they were purchase from Flipkart or not. Till now, Jeeves was only providing after-sale services to customers who bought from Flipkart.

“This is Jeeves’ first B2C foray. Now, whether the customer has purchased from an offline retailer or any other e-commerce player, they can go on the Flipkart app and book a repair, maintenance, or installation service,” Nipun Sharma, CEO at Jeeves, Flipkart Group told businessline.

Currently, Flipkart is going live with 18 services under categories ranging from mobiles, home appliances, tablets, laptops, furniture, consumer electronics, and more. Jeeves was acquired by Flipkart in 2014-15 and has since been working as an independent entity serving the B2B requirements of various brands.

It has over 300 walk-in service centres, 1000+ service centres, and a presence in 400 cities. Jeeves has built a network of more than 1000 service centres, which in turn employs 9000+ engineers. Commenting on the earning model for engineers or technicians, Sharma said, “The service partners or franchisees are our long-term partners and so, we have a commercial arrangement with them. We reimburse them based on the quantum of business generated, and certain guardrails on quality and experience.”

Jeeves has the experience of servicing more than 90 national and international brands across 40+ categories. Along with service from trained technicians, Jeeves is also offering customers service guarantees and access to genuine spares at a standard price.

Sharma added that the company is betting on its ability to reach customers in remote locations of the country and offering the best value to differentiate in the market. This integration with Jeeves has put Flipkart in direct competition with home services unicorn, Urban Company. However, Sharma noted that Jeeves does not have plans to expand into areas like home cleaning or painting services. Jeeves aims to stay focused on home products-related services.