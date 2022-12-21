Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, has committed that 100 per cent of its electricity needs will come from renewable sources by 2030.

The Flipkart Group plans to achieve this target through adoption of instruments like rooftop solar (RTS), open access, and evolving market instruments in coming times. As a part of this pledge, Flipkart has taken Climate Group’s RE100 commitment, a collaboration of influential businesses committed to 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Net zero commitments

In alignment with its net zero commitments of reducing the scope 1 and 2 climate change impacts by 2030, this move from Flipkart builds on existing action, with the company already meeting 14 per cent of its electricity requirements from renewable sources against the baseline consumption of CY 2021.

The group is embarking on the RE100 journey with committed efforts to add RE portfolio from distributed as well as grid-scale projects. As it looks forward to achieving this target, Flipkart is also looking forward to connecting with policymakers and various State governments.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart said, “For the Flipkart Group, it has been a concerted priority to integrate sustainable practices across its operations. In the past two years, we have made consistent efforts and have expressed our unwavering intent to tackle climate change with bold ambition and decisive action and we continue to do so. Being the first Indian e-commerce group to commit to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030 and to join RE100, Flipkart looks forward to working in collaboration with this global cohort of influential companies, led by Climate Group.”