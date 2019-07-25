Fortinet ranked No. 1 network security appliances vendor

Fortinet, a US-based cybersecurity solutions provider, on thursday announced that it has been ranked number one vendor in ‘Network Security Appliances’ in India by a leading industry analyst firm.

In a press statement, the company said that according to International Data Corporation's (IDC) latest tracker on Worldwide quarterly security appliance, Fortinet emerged as the number one vendor in the first quarter of 2019, based on vendor revenue.

Fortinet’s market share in India grew strongly to reach 19.84 per cent.

Network security solutions

According to IDC, network security solutions are defined as a combination of hardware, software and networking technologies, whose primary function is to protect corporate networks and network-embedded resources from disruption caused by external threats.

Fortinet provides integrated security fabric that can protect against potential threats across the attack surface and deliver automated protection and visibility to every network segment, device, and appliance, whether virtual, in the cloud, or on-premises.