Taiwanese major and Apple phone manufacturer Foxconn will expand its operations in Tamil Nadu by pumping in ₹1,600 crore in a new factory in Tamil Nadu to manufacture mobile components, source said.

The plant will generate employment for around 6,000 people, the source said.

The Foxconn Chairman Young Liu met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Monday to discuss the company’s investment in the State.

Last week, senior officials from Foxconn’s India office met Stalin.

Today’s meeting also assumes significance as the Taiwanese major, which already has a strong presence in the State, is scouting for a place to establish its semiconductor unit and also set up component units.

Foxconn recently withdrew from its semiconductor joint venture with Indian mining conglomerate Vedanta.

On Friday, Liu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, where he participated in the three-day ‘SemiconIndia 2023’ conference. He affirmed that Taiwan is and will be India’s “most trusted and reliable partner”.

State Industry Minister TRB Rajaa said, “Foxconn’s repeated investments and expansion plans in Tamil Nadu are a testament to the state being the top choice for manufacturing in India for major companies across the world. This is a major achievement for the state.

With this proposed investment, and many more to come, Tamil Nadu is poised to not only remain the top electronics exporter in the country, but also significantly increase its electronics exports in the coming years. This will play a critical role in attaining our Chief Minister’s ambition of a $1 trillion economy in Tamil Nadu.”