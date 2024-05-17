Within a week, IT major Wipro has seen its second senior-level exit under new CEO Srini Pallia with its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Amit Choudhary stepping down. The company has appointed Sanjeev Jain as the Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

Choudhary had joined Wipro in October 2022, after a 15-year stint at Capgemini. The company said that he is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the company.

“I have decided to step down as Chief Operating Officer of the company to pursue opportunities outside of Wipro. Accordingly, I am resigning, and my last day of employment will be May 31, 2024. I thoroughly enjoyed my stay at Wipro in this transformation journey. I am thankful to the opportunity given to me and the support and guidance i have got during my tenure with Wipro,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

Jain will report to Srinivas Pallia and will continue to be a member of Wipro’s Executive Committee. He joined Wipro in 2023 as the Global Head of Business Operations and brings over 30 years of experience in leading large, diverse teams, scaling up global operations, and deploying Lean Six Sigma and design thinking principles to drive operational excellence and business transformation, said the company.

Over the past year, Jain has been leading Wipro’s talent supply chain, including Wipro’s gig work platform, TopGear, as well as talent skilling, global mobility, talent acquisition, and business resilience functions.

“In the short time that Sanjeev has been with Wipro, he has developed strong relationships with on-the-ground delivery teams and made a significant impact on our strategic thinking and execution prowess,” said Srinivas Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro Ltd.

As Chief Operating Officer, Jain will be responsible for continuing Wipro’s journey of building a client-centric delivery organisation focused on driving sustainable, profitable, and delivery-led growth. He will oversee Global Business Operations, the Chief Information Office, the Chief Information Security Office, and the Enterprise Risk Management function and continue to work closely with Wipro’s leadership teams across the organisation on transformation initiatives.