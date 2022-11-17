Fractal, a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to entities, including Fortune 500 companies recently announced the launch of Asper.ai. Building on the company’s existing AI capabilities, Asper.ai is a purpose-built interconnected AI solution for consumer goods, manufacturing, and retail.

“Asper.ai brings together some of the advanced data science capabilities and a team of experienced industry personnel to deliver a product that finally produces the efficiency and results that consumer goods and retail brands have long been waiting for,” said Andy Walter, Ex-SVP and CIO, Procter and Gamble.

“Business success today is defined by how quickly and seamlessly brands are able to make decisions,” said Mohit Agarwal, CEO, Asper.ai. “Unfortunately, brands suffer from debilitating AI fragmentation and a lack of interconnectedness. Asper.ai looks to solve these challenges by driving interconnectedness through its autonomous decisioning product” he added.

“The opportunity for AI to unlock efficiency and drive growth is massive,” said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, Fractal. “At Fractal, we are constantly looking for ways to help consumer brands tap into new revenue and growth opportunities and Asper.ai is the next step on the journey.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit