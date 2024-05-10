Space-tech start-up GalaxEye has gained access to the co-working and testing facilities of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) in Ahmedabad.

The start-up signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IN-SPACe, an autonomous agency under the Department of Space, on May 01, 2024 to formalise the collaboration. The partnership facilitates the utilisation of ISRO’s laboratories and testing facilities.

GalaxEye is planning to build multi-sensor earth observation (EO) satellites and is set to launch their first satellite, Drishti Mission, within a year from now. In 2023, GalaxEye developed a UAV SAR system for defence markets and completed over 200 successful flights with UAV SAR Payload.

Further, GalaxEye has introduced the “Drishti Sensor”, a sensor technology which helps with cloud cover and provides high quality images with detailed and timely data that is required for mission preparation, border patrols, and disaster management.

Suyash Singh, Co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye, said, “By collaborating with IN-SPACe and leveraging their facilities, we are poised to revolutionise the way we gather and analyse data from Earth’s orbit. This initiative will allow us to deploy a privately-led cluster of Earth observation satellites, enhancing our capability to monitor climate patterns, urban development, and natural phenomena with unprecedented precision.”

According to the start-up, this partnership supports the ‘Make in India for the World’ initiative, strengthening India’s role as a global leader in space technology and its applications for societal benefit.

(Inputs from bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)

