ZuAI, a Bengaluru-based Generative AI start-up, has raised Rs 4 crore in seed funding, led by Prime Venture Partners.

The AI-powered personal tutor aims to enhance academic outcomes for one hundred million students in the next three years. This investment will propel the start-up’s (which was previously backed by 100X.VC) mission for providing personalised and effective learning experiences to students in India, it said.

The company said over 4,500 students use ZuAI daily for their studies, with students from grades 7 to 10 using it the most. It plans to add more sophisticated tools, which would allow learners to generate a study lecture within 5 minutes on any topic. It will also offer adaptive test series that will enable learners to see progress in any topic they are learning.

Anubhav Mishra, co-founder, ZuAI, said, “We started ZuAI with the simple vision of enabling all students to have access to a personal tutor 24x7 and make learning interactive and personalised, so that they can learn at their own pace. This investment will empower us to improve our platform’s capabilities, reach more students in India, and make a lasting impact on their educational journey.”

ZuAI is aligned with the Indian CBSE, ICSE, and State Board curriculum and is built on NCERT-recommended textbook, to provide curriculum-based learning, which is in line with the syllabus. ZuAI offers students a personalised and adaptive learning experience across various subjects. It is designed for students of grades 4-10 and helps them learn from their prescribed textbooks, prepare for exams, revise concepts, and generate notes on any topic.

