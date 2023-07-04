Salesforce, the global player customer relationship management (CRM) market, like many other tech majors, has made various announcements around Generative AI. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer for Salesforce, India talked to businessline about the growth potential the company sees in Generative AI offerings. Edited excerpts:

AI has been around for a while now, but the differentiation with generative AI is the use of the large language model, which enables one to get answers by giving prompts. The ability to get data points from any mass of written matter is far bigger than what was the case in the earlier artificial intelligence models.

We all think Generative AI has immense possibilities, and these possibilities will become even better, as the new newer versions of generative AI come in. I do understand that there has been a lot of talk about other solutions, where the hype was far ahead of the actual solutions in the market. However, the general feeling is that that’s not going to happen with Generative AI. GenAI will have a lot of applications, and the applications will be feasible sooner rather than later.

Q How is Salesforce addressing concerns of enterprises with the use of proprietary data, its privacy, and security?

All of our GPT-infused products will have a trust layer that will ensure that the data you use will remain yours and no language model will be allowed to train on it. There is technology by which you can access a large language model but not allow it to use your data. We will definitely be ensuring that is how it is done because one of the biggest challenges that enterprises will face is that they can’t utilise customers’ data; they have to make sure it’s used responsibly and isn’t exploited. They, therefore, do not wish to be held liable for any of those.