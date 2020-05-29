Gender inclusion, the Infosys way

Technology majors are at a huge advantage if they are able to understand how a cross-section of people tend to engage with their technology. With today’s consumer base more diverse and heterogeneous, tackling their varied set of demands is paramount.

Many forward-looking companies are creating teams and roles that reflect their diverse customer base, helping them innovate and drive transformational growth. Infosys is one such company looking to change the culture and narrative.

“Gender diversity goals are an important dimension of our corporate scorecard and are tracked across business teams. Building an inclusive work environment is something we are deeply committed to,” said Aruna C Newton, Associate Vice-President and Head - Global Diversity and Inclusion, Sustainability Reporting and Governance, Infosys.

The effort includes recognising needs at important personal and professional life stages of women and enabling them to succeed. Women tend to form around 34 per cent of the total workforce.

Competitive advantage

Newton believes diverse teams tend to create a competitive advantage by fuelling disruptive innovation - the end result of which leads to better products and solutions for customers.

“Outside Infosys, we are also partnering with Nasscom to build the talent pool for industry by enabling 10,000 women in new and emerging technologies. The changing workplace expectations also inform practices to promote equity across the workforce,” Newton points out.

The focus on inclusion and diversity is an essential tool for building a smarter, more innovative and progressive workforce.

A programme ‘Women Wizards Rule Technology’, crafted with Nasscom, aims to increase the pipeline of women in senior levels capable of taking up leadership roles, and enable their retention in their chosen domains.