Google Chat is slated to get a new look to match the recently refreshed interfaces of Google Docs, Sheets, Drive, and Slides. The announcement by Google follows last year’s fresh look for Gmail, which integrated several Workspace apps into one.

The update is based on Google’s Material Design 3 and includes updated font, colors, layouts, panel sizing and more, the update post said, adding that users will also notice changes to the top app bar, left navigation, main message view, compose setup, new topic button, and the thread panel within direct messages and spaces.

A preview of Google Chat’s redesign

The new look will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic, and Business customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.

The post also stated that the update will be rolled out gradually from April 13. “We hope this modernised product experience increases collaboration and enables you to more easily complete tasks within your workflow,” Google’s post added.

Recently, Google announced an update for Google Chat, giving Space Managers the ability to configure spaces for sharing organisational announcements.

