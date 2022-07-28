Google rolls out new Gmail interface to all users

Google is rolling out the new Gmail design to all users. The update integrates several Workspace apps into one.

“Over the next few weeks, users can enable the integrated view, using the new visual configuration option in Settings,” Google said in a blog post.

Gmail’s new interface with Material 3 design

In other words, with Google's Material design, users can access Chat, Spaces and Meet in the top left corner of the Gmail window rather than launching these apps separately.

Access to Chat, Meet and Space within Gmail

Customise apps via Quick settings

According to the Android Authority report, users can customise sections via the Quick Settings section.

According to a report by The Verge, the tech giant is set to introduce more enhancements for tablet orientations with new accessibility features and emoji support,

Along with the revamp of its interface, Google also tweaked Gmail's inbox search results with new filters.

Gmail’s new inbox filters and improved search results

Google, in a blog post, mentioned the rollout of 'intent matching' to help users find topics related to searches.

Gmail also has personalised suggestions aimed at prioritising results based on user interaction with someone. The tech major has been introducing enhancements across its Workspace apps recently, which includes a Gmail redesign in June.