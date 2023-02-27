Google’s Workspace apps, including Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, are getting a new look in the coming weeks as the company refreshes its design. The fresh look is based on the company’s Material Design 3.

The tech giant is also adding a bunch of new functionality to its Workspace apps with new smart chips. A new search chip will let users filter files easily on Google Drive. In Google Sheets, a ‘place’ smart chip will allow users to insert the Google Maps data to select and preview the location. A ‘finance’ smart chip will let users insert stocks, mutual funds, and currencies.

Also read: Know how to integrate ChatGPT into WhatsApp

Google Docs is getting a stopwatch chip, an emoji voting chip, and a new template for calender event invite, a report by Android Central revealed. A stopwatch chip, when inserted, allows users to start, stop, and reset the timer as needed. 

Also read
Dado Ruvic

Know how to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp

Workers in an unorganised sector (Representative image)

E-Shram card: All you need to know

Workers of the unorganised sector can obtain e-Shram card

E-Shram: Know how to access e-Shram on UMANG app

Places in Google Sheets

Places in Google Sheets

Stopwatch in Google Docs

Stopwatch in Google Docs

Also read: Know how to access e-Shram on UMANG app

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   