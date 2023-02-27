Google’s Workspace apps, including Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, are getting a new look in the coming weeks as the company refreshes its design. The fresh look is based on the company’s Material Design 3.

The tech giant is also adding a bunch of new functionality to its Workspace apps with new smart chips. A new search chip will let users filter files easily on Google Drive. In Google Sheets, a ‘place’ smart chip will allow users to insert the Google Maps data to select and preview the location. A ‘finance’ smart chip will let users insert stocks, mutual funds, and currencies.

Google Docs is getting a stopwatch chip, an emoji voting chip, and a new template for calender event invite, a report by Android Central revealed. A stopwatch chip, when inserted, allows users to start, stop, and reset the timer as needed.

Places in Google Sheets

Stopwatch in Google Docs

