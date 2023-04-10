Google has announced the removal of third-party smart display support, including those by companies Lenovo, JBL, and LG. The announcement was made in a Google support article titled ‘make duo calls on your speakers and smart display.’

The 9to5 Google reported that the tech giant would no longer provide software updates for all supported smart displays. The development will impact the overall quality of video calls made by speakers.

“Google no longer provides software updates for these third-party Smart Displays: Lenovo Smart Display (7-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch), JBL Link View, and LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display,” the tech giant said in a blog post.

However, this does not mean that the Google Assistant-supported third-party smart displays will become useless as will continue to work. Users will be able to connect with smart home devices, listen to favorite songs, set reminders, and broadcast messages. The change will only impact the video calling experience, the report observed.

The tech giant has continued to bring new features to its smart displays, now sold under the Nest Hub brand. Google is focusing on its Bard AI and other LLM models and their integration into its existing products and services.

