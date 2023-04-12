Google has launched auto-archive feature on Android to save the storage space taken by unused apps by nearly 60 per cent. The feature works without removing the app’s presence or users’ data from the device.

The feature automatically archives unused apps and provides storage space for users to install new apps.

“Auto-archive is only available for developers using the App Bundle to publish their apps. If your app supports archiving, users will be less likely to see it surface amongst uninstall suggestions,” said the tech giant.

Auto-archive feature

The device will ask users if they want to enable auto-archive when there is insufficient storage to install a new app. When a user opts-in, unused apps on the device will be auto-archived to free up space.

Previously, Play Store would automatically suggest some apps to uninstall when devices ran out of space. The tech giant has been working on the ‘archive’ feature for Android apps.

However, when a user wants to start using the app again, they have to re-download it and resume activity, provided the app is still available on Google Play.

Users may also manually check the list of unused apps in device settings and remove them manually. However, unlike the archive feature, uninstallation will lead to loss of app and user data.