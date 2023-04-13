Google has introduced four new updates to Maps for Android and iOS users in the US. The updates will allow users to know about the national parks, such as discovering things to do and finding a way around the park, etc. These features will begin to appear this April and the tech giant will roll out the feature to parks around the world in the coming months.

Google recently launched an auto-archive feature on Android to save the storage space taken by unused apps by nearly 60 per cent without removing them from the device.

The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, has also revealed the plan to bring artificial intelligence (AI) features to its search engine after having released AI tools for Gmail and Workspace apps.

Google Maps will highlight the entire route on the map when users search for a trail. The feature will let individuals identify where a trail begins and ends and what it looks like. Users will be able to locate key attractions such as campgrounds, visitor centers, and trailheads. They can tap on photos from the Map community to get more information like videos and reviews.

Google will let users download an offline map using the download button on the park’s Google Maps listing. The tech giant also listed the top-rated national parks in the US. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, and Kenai Fjords National Park have figured on the list.

