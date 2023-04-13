Google has launched the first beta version of its operating system Andriod 14 with a series of new tweaks, including system navigation, improved performance, privacy and user customisation.

The Android 14 OS will be the first update in the latest Android OS cycle which will be available as an over-the-air (OTA) update, for those already enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

In addition, the latest version will be installed automatically for Android users running the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1.

The compatible devices according to a 9to5Google report include Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro.

The OS has a gesture navigation feature, enhanced to include a Material You-themed back arrow that adjusts to match the device’s theme or wallpaper. It also introduces a new system share sheet for developers to add custom app-specific actions to the top of the share menu. In addition, the initial release will include graphic features and advanced language settings.

The tech giant recently launched an auto-archive feature on Android to free up space occupied by unused apps by nearly 60 per cent. Google also announced optimisations to the visuals and interface of its Drive app on Android tablets in March this year.