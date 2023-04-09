Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the tech giant is planning to add conversational artificial intelligence (AI) features to its search engine. Pichai added that the AI chatbot opportunity space is “bigger than before.”

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Pichai said in an interview that the improvements in AI would enhance Google’s capacity to respond to a variety of search queries. Recollecting the company’s recent developments with AI, Pichai said, “We are moving fast.” He noted that the tech giant had announced Bard AI, and Workspace has announced features both in Gmail and Google Docs, which are beginning to roll out.

“We have been incorporating features into our products, but the capabilities have gotten a lot more powerful and amazing, so I think there’s a lot more we can do. We are also working through a moment to do this well at scale and to make sure you can do it efficiently from a compute standpoint. There are trade-offs involved,” he said.

Through Bard, Pichai said that the company is now able to handle a lot of creative and collaborative use cases. “I think we have been using LLMs to improve search quality and the search experience, but I think we will bring natively the modern LLM capabilities in search. We are working to make sure it works well for users—they have a high bar, and we want to meet that bar,” Pichai added.

The tech giant will also improve user experience on its search engine using the technology. “Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely,” Pichai added.