Google has announced five new features for users to verify information on Search. According to a blog post by the company, Google Search will feature new carousels, including perspectives, about this author and also expands the ‘about this result’ carousel globally.

The ‘perspectives’ carousel will appear below top stories to showcase “insights from a range of journalists, experts, and other relevant voices on the topic.” The feature will first launch in the US in English on both desktop and mobile.

Google search results will also feature an ‘about this author’ field for users to know about the authors behind the content they are reading. The field will provide more background information about the authors. The feature is an expansion of Google’s current ‘about this result’ feature, which was rolled out in 2021.

The tech giant also confirmed the global roll-out of its ‘about this result’ feature in all languages in the coming days. The three dots appearing in a search result will talk about the source of the information and how Google’s systems determined it would be useful.

Google is also improving access to its ‘about this page’ field in search results. “Starting today, you can type in the URL of the organisation in Google Search, and information from About this page will populate the top of Search,” the tech giant said. The feature is available to all users globally in English.

The tech giant is also expanding advisories in Search results, an alert when Google systems do not have confidence in the overall quality of the information, to languages such as German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Japanese in the coming months. The feature was first launched in August 2022.

In addition, the tech giant will launch its Global Fact Check Fund in the coming days with a $13.2-million grant to the International Fact-Checking Network. The fund will support over 130 fact-checking organisations from 65 countries covering over 80 languages.

